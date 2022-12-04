YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police are looking for 76-year-old Steven Morgan. Morgan is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 170 pounds. Morgan is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue flannel pajama pants, gray shoes, and a black Under Armour baseball cap.

Morgan is driving a white 2010 Toyota Tundra, bearing PA Registration YXZ-2393.

He was last seen in the area of Main Street, Dover Borough, York County, on Dec. 4 at approximately 9:30 AM. Police believe Morgan may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Morgan is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647.