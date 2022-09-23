YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Investigators seized drugs, cash, and firearms from a York home this week after initially executing a search warrant for a fugitive, according to the York City Police Department.

On Sept. 21, a York City police detective obtained a warrant to enter a house on Stone Gate Drive in York to detain Matthew Hughes, police say. While executing the warrant, police say they detained several individuals, including Hughes.

After acquiring two subsequent search warrants, police say they seized:

Approximately 21 grams of marijuana

Approximately 62 grams of meth

Approximately 22 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 37 grams of powder cocaine

Approximately 10 grams of fentanyl

Five firearms including Two loaded ghost guns with extended magazines Two loaded 9mm Glock handguns with one extended magazine One loaded Palmetto 7.62 caliber assault rifle ghost gun with a magazine

A large sum of cash

Two of the handguns were outfitted with auto sears, which are a federal offense to possess, police say.

Hughes, Antonio Jones, Furman Dennis, and Rashad Colon were arrested for felony firearm and drug violations, the York City Police Department reports.