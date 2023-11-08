YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A woman was jailed after police say she stole an ambulance in York County Tuesday.

According to court documents, Barbara Smith, 53, of York, faces charges that include felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and receiving stolen property along with misdemeanor counts of evading arrest or detention on foot and recklessly endangering another person.

York City Police said that Smith stole a LifeTeam ambulance that was at a call along the 200 block of North Duke Street at about 10 p.m.

Smith then allegedly proceeded to lead police on a chase in the stolen ambulance that lasted around 14 blocks before she was pulled over near WellSpan York Hospital, located at Queen and Irving Streets. She got out and tried to run from officers but was taken into custody.

When asked why she took the ambulance, police said Smith claimed that she wanted to get to the hospital quicker.

Police said that Smith did hit a car and fire hydrant during the chase.

Smith also faces a slew of summary counts for traffic violations. She is currently locked up in York County Prison with her bail denied, court documents state.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.