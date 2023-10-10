YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that work to repair the damaged Queen Street bridge that spans Interstate 83 will cause closures between Friday, Oct. 13, and Monday, Oct. 16.

Beginning on Friday at 6 p.m., Queen Street will be closed, with Interstate 83 being closed at 9 p.m. Both roads will then be reopened by 6 a.m. on Monday.

PennDOT said that this phase of the project will include dismantling and removing the support truss, steel beams, and bridge deck over the beams.

Detours will be in place on both roads through the weekend. As quoted by PennDOT, the detours are the following:

I-83 traffic will be detoured using the off- and on-ramps at the Exit 16 Interchange.

traffic will be detoured using the off- and on-ramps at the Exit 16 Interchange. Motorists traveling south on Queen Street from north of the closure should take southbound I-83 to Route 182/Leader Heights Road (Exit 14), then return north on I-83 to Exit 16 and the south side of the Queen Street bridge. Motorists traveling north on Queen Street from south of the closure should take northbound I-83 to Route 124/Mount Rose Avenue (Exit 18), then return south on I-83 to Exit 16 and the north side of the Queen Street bridge.

There may be delays along the detour route. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the area.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place, as well as where the detours will be