WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog.

York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,

Police say the pig has a green harness. According to Good Heart Animal Sanctuaries, pigs can be great pets due to their intelligence and can be trained like dogs. They can be house-trained, walked, and even taught tricks.

However, some pigs can be very stubborn and headstrong.

Anyone with information as to who might own the pig should contact The York County Regional Police Department.