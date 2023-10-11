YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that it has opened up a public survey for inputs on plans for the Susquehanna Riverlands State Park in York County.

“The Bureau of State Parks is preparing a master plan to conserve and restore the land while also providing recreation opportunities for all at Susquehanna Riverlands State Park,” Department Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “We are eager to hear from the public about its needs and desired amenities at the park, as we develop plans for Susquehanna Riverlands. We welcome feedback from the local community, as well as those who plan to visit the park as its operations expand.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Susquehanna Riverlands is one of the three new parks that the department announced in 2022. The trails within the area are open to the public, but it does not have infrastructure that is usually associated with state parks, such as restrooms as well as a park office.

The survey has 10 questions and can be accessed here. The survey will close on Nov. 1.

The 1,044-acre Susquehanna Riverlands State Park lies in York County, along the confluence of Codorus Creek with the beautiful Susquehanna River.