YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A happy ending for a puppy that was severely beaten in York County, he’s now in his forever home.

Chance the German Shepherd was almost beaten to death by a man at the rear of South Pershing Avenue in York, it happened Aug. 23 Rd.

Chance was bleeding and unconscious when police found him and took him to the vet for treatment.

Chance now lives with the officer who rescued him, Matthew Tamanoksy and his fiance.

Chance is going to be okay and his forever family will help him forget all that with unlimited pets and treats.

“Chance couldn’t be happier, executive director for York County SPCA Steven Martinez said. “He loves his toys he loves to play, and now he is just a normal 6-month-old German Shepherd puppy.”

Police do have a person of interest in Chance’s attack but no charges have been filed yet.