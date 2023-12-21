(WHTM)– rabbittransit announced that they will be ending route service early for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The fixed service route in York County will end at 6:30 p.m., with the final departure at 5:30 p.m. from the King Street Station. Any trips that start before 5:30 p.m. will end up at the Transfer Center once their trip concludes. There will be no new departures after 5:30 p.m.

For the ADA Paratransit Service, that will also follow suite with ending at 6:30 p.m. and no pick-up reservations will be accepted after 5:30 p.m.

There will be no service for the routes, including rabbittransit’s Capital Region fixed route service and paratransit service, on Christmas and New year’s Day.

More information about the upcoming service changes can be found online at rabbittransit’s website.