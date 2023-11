YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit’s fixed route service will be free on Nov. 7 for election day in York County.

Riders will not need to pay the fare or display a pass when boarding the bus.

Shiloh Baptist Church is subsidizing the fixed route bus fares for the day.

To find your polling place in York County, click here.

Residents who need assistance with planning their trip to their polling place can use the Google Transit Trip Planners which is located on the Rabbittransit website.