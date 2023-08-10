RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Red Lion Street Fair is returning to York County this weekend.

The fair, which celebrates the economic growth and development of Red Lion, will be held Saturday, August 12 at the Center Square from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will include games, activities, over 150 crafts, merchandise, and local food vendors.

There will also be a new RC car racing exhibit featured at the event.

Kids will be able to enjoy the Splash Pad located in Fairmount Park while nature lovers will be able to experience the Ma&Pa Rail Trail.

Red Lion’s three local breweries will also be open for visitors during the event.