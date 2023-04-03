RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s office says the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Red Lion has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office says Kain Heiland died after a gunshot wound to the chest from his back on Saturday evening. An autopsy was completed Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Subscribe to the new abc27 Evening Newsletter

While the coroner ruled the death a homicide, the report noted “the coroner’s definition of homicide is “death at the hands of another.” However, any possible criminality is determined by a court of law.”

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident and have not announced any charges at this time.

State Police say there’s no danger to the public.