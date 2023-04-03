RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s office says the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Red Lion has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office says Kain Heiland died after a gunshot wound to the chest from his back on Saturday evening. An autopsy was completed Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

While the coroner ruled the death a homicide, the report noted “the coroner’s definition of homicide is “death at the hands of another.” However, any possible criminality is determined by a court of law.”

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident and have not announced any charges at this time.

State Police say there’s no danger to the public.