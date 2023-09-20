YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– There will be an increase in law enforcement presence out of caution after the Spring Grove Area School District received a false threat, according to police.
Northern York County Regional Police said that there was no evidence to back up a “vague” threat that was made against the school district, according to a Facebook post.
“The District and NYCRPD School Resource Officers have fully investigated the threats and have found them to be unsubstantiated,” the police department wrote in a statement.
Officials were made aware of a note within the district that involved a threat against the schools.
Extra police officers and patrols will be present in the district on Thursday out of an abundance of caution, police wrote.