YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– There will be an increase in law enforcement presence out of caution after the Spring Grove Area School District received a false threat, according to police.

Northern York County Regional Police said that there was no evidence to back up a “vague” threat that was made against the school district, according to a Facebook post.

“The District and NYCRPD School Resource Officers have fully investigated the threats and have found them to be unsubstantiated,” the police department wrote in a statement.

Officials were made aware of a note within the district that involved a threat against the schools.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Extra police officers and patrols will be present in the district on Thursday out of an abundance of caution, police wrote.