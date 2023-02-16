YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Calling all foodies! York Restaurant Week begins Friday, Feb, 17.

Twenty-one restaurants in Downtown York are participating. Organizers said that the 10-day event allows guests to explore new restaurants

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“These smaller approachable deals or course meals are ways to go out and maybe share with a friend, try different things and maybe you find a new favorite, something you didn’t know about beforehand,” organizer Kate Harmon said.

For more information on participating restaurants and their menu, click here.