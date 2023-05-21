YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced today that Route 114 in Fairview Township is set to begin a resurfacing project next week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Work will begin on May 22 with limited milling operations, followed by paving. During daylight hours there will be a short-term lane restriction under flagging.

The project is expected to continue from May 22 through June 9.

According to PennDOT, the project will consist of resurfacing, drainage upgrades, new guide rails, signs, and pavement markings on Route 114 between Old Statge Road and Old York Road.

The prime contractor of the $2,272,456 project is JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs.

The full project is expected to finish around Oct. 3.