YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A truck crash in Manchester Township near Toronita Street has made Route 30 eastbound be down to one lane, according to York County Pennsylvania Office of Emergency Management.

The office states that both the County of York Hazmat Team and York Area United Fire and Rescue responded to the accident that spilled contents onto the road. The lane closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

After an investigation, the substance was found to be a non-hazardous concrete sealant. To protect storm drains that were nearby, booms were set up.

According to the office, an environmental clean-up will respond to complete the accident’s clean-up.

There were no reports of any injuries.