YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Grove Borough has officially approved a permit for Rutter’s to demolish the historic Hoke House in York County.

The Borough stated that Rutter’s has not yet paid for the permit or picked it up. They have 180 days to do so before they will have to reapply.

There is a council meeting being held on Feb. 20 and the future of the Hoke House will be discussed.

The stone house has been a fixture in the community for over 250 years and community members have been looking for ways to save the building.