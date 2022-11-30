YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Investment Real Estate Group of Companies (IREGC) announced on Nov. 30, 2022, that they have relocated to a new headquarters in York, Pa.

IREGC is now located in a 43,000-square-foot space in Downtown York, located at 320 N. George St. According to the release, this new space will provide the opportunity for future expansions to their current team of 35 employees that will be operating out of the new headquarters.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Additionally, the new headquarters will be home to two vendors that offer support to IREGC by providing help with mergers/acquisitions and internet marketing strategies. According to the company, the close proximity is expected to enhance the already strong partnership as well.

IREGC was founded in 1998 and is a business that specializes in the self-storage industry – offering a multitude of services, according to the release, such as:

Brokerage services

Feasibility studies

Self-storage construction

Self-storage development

Property management

“I love the energy and hustle and bustle of a thriving city,” CEO of the Investment Real Estate Group of Companies John Gilliland said. “The continued revitalization of Downtown York is important to us, and we wanted to contribute to that effort. We were searching for an office space that matched the same energy as our employees and the company. We have found the ideal space for our new headquarters, and everyone is excited to be a part of the downtown scene,” added Gilliland.

IREGC has been located in York County for 30 years and also has properties in Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, and Iowa.