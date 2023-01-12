YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Shots fired in York led to the arrest of two individuals, as well as the seizure of two ghost guns.

According to the York City Police Department, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Queen Street, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses informed the officers that the suspects were located inside of 608 South Queen Street.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, officers and members of the York County Quick Response Team searched the residence and located several individuals, as well as two ghost guns. The ghost guns were equipped with auto sears, police say.

According to police, two of the individuals, both 19 years old, were arrested for outstanding warrants. Further evidence processing is going to be conducted and will determine the possession of the seized items.