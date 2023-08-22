YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After storms ripped through parts of York County earlier this month, the U.S. Small Business Administration will be conducting a joint preliminary damage assessment.

Beginning on Tuesday, the Small Business Administration’s assessment will determine if the county is eligible for low-interest loans for recovery assistance.

If approved, these loans will be available for both homes and businesses.

York County Emergency Management Director Ted Czech is also advising residents to be proactive in reporting their own damages during this process.

To do this, residents should file a damage report using the Individual Damage Reporting Tool. This tool can also be found yorkcountypa.gov and by searching “Damage Reporting.”

Damages may include structure damage, foundation collapse, water in basements and living areas, private lane and bridge washouts, loss of personal belongings, and water-logged appliances, and utilities.

Those without internet access may contact the York County Emergency Management office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to report damages.

Czech is also urging residents to report damage to their insurance companies.

After damages are recorded and evaluated, financial assistance in the form of grants and low interest loans may be available.

This all comes after a series of storms and two tornadoes hit the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Czech said the emergency management team has also made several trips to survey areas in Southern York County and shared information with the National Weather Service, which makes the final determination on the storm’s cause.

Czech added that if the county is determined to be eligible for assistance, there is no distinction to the Small Business Administration between damage caused by tornadoes or straight-line winds. This is another reason for residents to report all damage.