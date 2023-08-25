YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Office of Emergency Management has announced that following a recent assessment by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the county did not qualify to receive low-interest loans following the Aug. 7 storm.

The Small Business Administration conducted a joint preliminary damage assessment on Tuesday, August 22 to see if the county was eligible for storm recovery assistance.

If the county had been approved the loans would have been available for both homes and businesses.

Earlier in the week, the emergency management team made several trips to survey areas in Southern York County and shared information with the National Weather Service, which makes the final determination on the storm’s cause.

The York County Office of Emergency Management is thanking residents who reported their damage.