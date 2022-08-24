YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Plenty of kids are starting school within the next few weeks, but not too many will get the welcome that some students got at one Midstate school today.

Something called Spartan Jam was held at the York County School of Technology.

About 450 students participated in team-building activities, focusing on ninth and tenth graders.

“We have current students who are older helping out today that that have been there. they know how it works and how the school operates. so they’re there to help facilitate that transition,” Communications Coordinator for York County of School of Technology Nick Staab said.

Staab said a welcome like this is particularly important at York Tech because students come from all over the country and start high school not knowing many of their classmates.