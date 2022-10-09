SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles.

According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police note that in all of the incidents, the vehicles were left unlocked. In the case of the stolen vehicle, the key was left inside. Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors, close windows, and remove keys from cars.

Below are the suspects police are looking for in connection with the thefts

Photos from Spring Garden Township Police

If you recognize any of the individuals in the photos or have information beneficial to these investigations, we ask that you contact Spring Garden Police at (717) 843-0851.