YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan and Spring Grove Ambulance, out of southwestern York County, announced a partnership agreement for a “new operational model”, on Dec. 14.

As per the new agreement, starting on Feb. 1, 2023, the staff, equipment, and other assets formerly belonging to Spring Grove Ambulance will officially transition to becoming a part of WellSpan EMS. According to WellSpan, this agreement is an attempt to evolve to meet the changing needs of the surrounding community and its patients.

“WellSpan is committed to providing the highest quality emergency medical services to the residents of Spring Grove and surrounding communities whenever they are needed. Emergency ambulance services and patient transport are essential to providing exceptional emergency care,” senior vice president and chief quality officer at WellSpan Health Dr. Michael Seim said.

According to WellSpan, Spring Grove Ambulance staff members will be allowed to apply for employment with WellSpan – which is part of the new agreement.

“This agreement will help to ensure that area residents will continue to receive the same high-quality pre-hospital emergency medical services that they have become accustomed to for more than 50 years,” EMS Chief, Spring Grove Area Ambulance Jackie Heffner said.

Spring Grove Ambulance has provided advanced life support services to residents in Spring Grove, Pa., and surrounding municipalities since 1967.