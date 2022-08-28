SPRINGETTSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers with the Springettsbury Township Police Department are looking for suspects in retail thefts that occurred over a two-day period.

Accoring to the police, two people allegedly stole almost $3,000 in merchandise from the Kohls at 2600 Pleasant Valley Road between Aug 23 and Aug 24.





On both days, the suspects left the area in a new model black SUV with a possible Vermont license plate.

If you are able to provide any information on the identities of the suspects, you are asked to call STPD at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating Officer at brett.strickler@springettsbury.com.