YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — West Philadelphia Street is planned to close later this month due to construction at the Appell Center.

The street will be closed from North George Street to North Beaver Street. The closure is scheduled for the weekend of July 28 to July 30 with a rain date scheduled for the weekend of August 25 to August 27.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and is expected to end by 8 p.m. on Sunday. Parking will not be permitted in the construction area beginning the day before the start of construction.

During construction, access to the Philadelphia Street garage will also be cut off for entry but vehicles will still be able to exit the garage on Gas Avenue.

Those with monthly access to the garage will be able to park at the City parking garages located at the corner of West King Street and South George Street as well as on the first block of East Market Street.

This parking option will be available on Saturday and Sunday but vehicles without a permit for the alternate lots must move their vehicles by 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Westbound traffic on Philadelphia Street will be able to turn left or right at George Street, truck traffic should avoid the area and use Princess Street as an alternate route.

Cherry Lane will also be closed between Clarke Avenue and Philadelphia Street.