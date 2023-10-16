YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Cases of “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome” or SIDS, are down after spiking last year, but thousands of babies still die from it nationally each year.

So, York’s Bureau of Health and WellSpan held this event Monday reminding parents not to share their adult beds with babies and to put babies to sleep on their backs.

“We want to share information so they can make the best decision possible for their babies to keep their babies safe because we don’t want to have Pam Gay coming to talk to your family to try to explain why your baby died unexpectedly,” WellSpan Neonatologist Dr. Michael Goodstein said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

York County Coroner Pam Gay also spoke at the event.