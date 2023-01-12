YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police said they have arrested a suspect in a September shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on the first block of N. West Street for an expired registration shortly before midnight on Jan. 11, 2023. During the traffic stop, officers learned that one of the occupants of the vehicle was Tyrell Christian, who was wanted for the murder of Ethan Mooney, according to the York City Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Christian reportedly began to run away when officers attempted to take him into custody, but police caught up with him, the Police Department said.

Police said a firearm was located in the vehicle where Christian was sitting.

In addition to the homicide warrant, Christian was charged with possession of firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest or detention on foot, possession of firearm with manufacturer number altered, and possession of marijuana, according to the Police Department.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2022, police responded to the 500 block of W. Market Street, according to York City Police, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The York County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ethan Mooney.

According to the coroner’s office, Mooney was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 28.