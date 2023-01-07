YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspect involved in a York County homicide turned herself in on Friday, Jan. 6.
Police have told abc27 that 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned herself in around 6 p.m. at York County Central Booking on Friday. Police confirm that she is in custody, however, could not specify on what exact charges she is wanted on at this time.
Police have said Holmes was involved in the death of 18-year-old Paige Amiya, on the 300 block of West Jackson Street at 12: 36 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Amiya died from her injuries at WellSpan Hospital shortly after the shooting.
