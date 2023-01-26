MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department has investigated a case where two people allegedly put a skimming device on an ATM machine in Manchester Township, York County.

According to police, two men placed the ATM card skimming device in the ATM machine located inside the Sheetz, located at 215 Arsenal Road, on Jan. 18 at around 11:05 a.m.

After the suspects placed the device on the machine, the ATM experienced an error code and was deemed inoperable in the afternoon of Jan. 19. An ATM repairman found the device during the repair of the machine.

Courtesy of NYCRPD

At this time, it is not known if anyone used the ATM machine after the skimming device was installed.

If you can identify either of the suspects you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org. Mention Case Number 2023-002810.