SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Officials arrived to find the SUV on its side with a telephone pole broken off. All occupants were out of the vehicle, the fire company stated.

According to the fire company, two people were inside the vehicle, and one of them was taken to the hospital. The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash at this time.