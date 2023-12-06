YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was fatally stabbed during a fight in York County, police say.

York City Police confirmed that there was a stabbing during a fight after an early dismissal Wednesday at Penn Park across from William Penn Senior High School.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed and rushed to York Hospital for treatment of his injuries but he died, police say.

Two other male teens, ages 16 and 14, along with a 15-year-old girl were hurt during the fight, according to a news release from police.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody as police are investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717)-846-1234.