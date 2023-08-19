YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a shooting took place in York City during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 19.
According to York City Police, at 2:33 a.m. an unknown vehicle fired shots at a group of individuals that were to the rear of an address in the 600 block of West College Ave.
Police say a 17-year-old was shot once and that the injury is not life-threatening at this time.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204.