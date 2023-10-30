YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A teenager was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing in York on Monday and a police investigation has been launched.
According to York City Police, officers were called for a stabbing at the 900 block of E Philadelphia Street just after 1 p.m.
A 17-year-old male was found with possible life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, anyone with information regarding it is asked to contact police at (717)-846-1234.