YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A teenager was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing in York on Monday and a police investigation has been launched.

According to York City Police, officers were called for a stabbing at the 900 block of E Philadelphia Street just after 1 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was found with possible life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, anyone with information regarding it is asked to contact police at (717)-846-1234.