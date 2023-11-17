YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – In York County the Salvation Army has officially kicked off its 2023 Red Kettle Drive.

Trumpets sounded as the iconic holiday fundraiser got underway but it’s the familiar sound of bells you’ll start hearing throughout the season, as volunteers raise funds to help support the Salvation Army’s charitable efforts all year long.

Major Ronald Starnes of the Salvation Army said, “The more volunteers we have, the more kettles we can put out, the more kettles we can put out, the more money we can raise to help others. We believe in York County. We believe in the people and are the way they will reach out and help their neighbors.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Salvation Army York will have red kettles at 20 different locations from now until December 23rd