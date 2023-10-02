YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York is in the process of developing Master Plans to renovate four of their parks.

“We are doing masterplans for four parks, Farquhar, Kiwanis Lake, Noonan Park and Bantz Park,” said YSM Landscape Architects President Ann Yost.

“These four parks serve as, I think, hubs to like large neighborhoods settings. So obviously, you know, having these parks renovated to service the children and the residents within walking distance is very important to us,” said Superintendent of Parks and Sanitation for the City of York Thomas Landis.

Officials with the city held an open house inviting the community to come look at maps of the parks and write down ideas including a splash pad, ninja challenge course.

“Improved playgrounds, courts, pickleball is a big thing now, so maybe people are interested in pickleball. More pavilions, less pavilions. We don’t know. We’re anxious to hear what people have to say there,” said Yost.

Yost says they do know some improvements that do need to be made.

“Especially meeting the Americans with Disabilities Act. So, we need some accessibility improvements,” said Yost.

Landis says he grew up in the area and played a Noonan Park.

“And that looks the same way it did 30 years ago. Other than the playground equipment has been improved over the years as the standards for playgrounds has changed,” said Landis.

The next open house meeting is Wednesday, October 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Graham Aquatic Center York YMCA.

Here is the online survey if you’re not able to make the open house.