YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Actor Rainn Wilson, known for his role as Dwight Schrute on The Office, is coming to the Strand Theatre in York.

According to the Midtown Scholar Bookstore, Wilson will be hosting a live talk on his new book, “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution” on April 27 at 7 p.m.

“The trauma that our struggling species has experienced in recent years—because of both the pandemic and societal tensions that threaten to overwhelm us—is not going away anytime soon. Existing political and economic systems are not enough to bring the change that the world needs. In this book, Rainn Wilson explores the possibility and hope for a spiritual revolution, a “Soul Boom,” to find a healing transformation on both a personal and global level.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Appell Center website starting at $37.

Each ticket includes a signed copy of the book and limited tickets are available for a meet & greet and book personalization.