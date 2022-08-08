WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — “Beachfront” property isn’t really something you’ll find in Central Pennsylvania, but one York County home for sale comes about as close as you can get.

This home on Long Level Road in Wrightsville has its own private waterfront with a sandy beach, tiki bar, powered jet ski lift, and boat ramp, according to its listing on the Keller Williams Elite website.

Credit: Michael Gage – Hommati Real Estate Photography

Situated by the Susquehanna River, the home takes advantage of the beautiful outdoors with a deck and a covered patio with a cook center and stone fireplace.

“Why not spend your time on the water and save the gas driving to the beach? The ultimate STAY-CATION!” says the home’s online listing.

Inside, the house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as an outdoor shower. It was custom built in 2003.

The home was listed for $950,000. It currently has an offer pending.

Learn more about the listing here.