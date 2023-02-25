DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three firefighters sustained injuries during a house fire in Dover Township, York County on Friday, Feb. 24.

According to a Facebook post from the Dover Township Fire Department, at around 2:30 p.m., they were alerted to a report of a structure fire in the 2300 block of Partridge Drive. When crews arrived they found a 1.5-story house with smoke emanating from the attic.

When crews started to fight the fire, conditions deteriorated rapidly and an evacuation was ordered. A mayday alarm was then sounded, according to the fire department.

The fire department stated that three firemen were transported to York Hospital for minor burns on their wrists, neck, and ears. All three have been treated for their injuries and have since been released.

No other injuries were reported due to the fire.