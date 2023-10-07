YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating after a shooting occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 7.

According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of West Jackson Street for a reported shooting at around 12:28 a.m. On scene, officers said they discovered three men with gunshot wounds.

Police then said they were all transported to York Hospital for treatment. One victim is in critical condition and the two other victims have no life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were notified and the investigation continues at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.