YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on Interstate 83 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18 in York County.

According to State Police, the fire occurred around mile marker 36 near Fairview Township, York County. Towing of the tractor-trailer was occurring around 2:45 a.m.

At this time it is not clear what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

All lanes of the highway have been cleared and the road is fully back open.