(WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for information about a crash that injured three people on Interstate 76 on Thursday evening, November 16.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Lurgan Township near the Blue Mountain Tunnel entrance on I-76 westbound, or mile marker 199.3.

At the time of the incident, both east and westbound traffic were condensed to the westbound side of the tunnel due to maintenance on the eastbound side.

Police said a white tractor hauling a bulldozer in its flatbed was traveling eastbound when a portion of the bulldozer’s blade hit the driver’s side tire of a westbound tractor-trailer.

This caused the driver of the tractor-trailer to lose control of his vehicle and enter eastbound traffic where he hit a pickup truck head-on and pushed it into another tractor-trailer.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck, a 21-year-old man was seriously injured and was transported by life flight to Hershey Medical Center.

The passenger of the pickup truck and the driver of the second tractor-trailer were also injured and taken to Holy Spirit Hospital by ambulance, police said.

After the incident, police say the driver of the tractor carrying the bulldozer continued driving east fleeing the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or the identity driver of white tractor to contact them at 717-776-2857.