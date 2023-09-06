YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be traffic restrictions coming to North George Street and Interstate 83 in York County.

These restrictions will be in place because of work associated with the North George Street/Exit 22 Improvement Project in York County.

Weather permitting, there will be lane restrictions in place while milling and paving is done on North George Street from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the nights of Sunday, September 10, through Tuesday, September 12.

This work will stretch from I-83 to Woodland View Drive.

The southbound I-83 off-ramp to North George Street will also be closed for milling and paving the nights of Tuesday, September 19, through Thursday, September 21.

PennDOT says a detour will be in place. Motorists traveling south on I-83 should take Exit 24 (Route 238/Emigsville), turn right on Route 238 (Church Road), turn left on N. Susquehanna Trail (Route 4005), then left on Lightner Road (Route 4046) and proceed to North George Street.

PennDOT is asking to stay alert, obey work zone signs, and use caution when driving through work zones.

This work is part $12,358,000 project to relocate the existing on-ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83. The project also includes the construction of a sound wall along the ramp.