YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to extreme heat, trash will be collected one hour early in the city of York during the week following Labor Day.

The city’s public works said that the decision was made due to dangerously high forecasted temperatures and humidity in the area.

The affected dates will be Tuesday, September 4 through Saturday, September 9. Republic Services will begin collecting trash at 5 a.m. on these dates.

York residents are also being reminded that the trash collection schedule will be delayed due to the Labor Day holiday.

Customers who live on Monday/Thursday garbage days will have their trash picked up beginning on Tuesday and Friday. Those who live in the Tuesday/Friday area will have their trash picked up on Wednesday and Saturday.

To ensure that trash is picked up, York residents are asked to take out their trash after 5 p.m. the evening prior to collection and no later than 5 a.m. the morning of collection.