(WHTM) – Strathmeyer Christmas Trees is gearing up for Trees for Troops. The company has been part of the program for fifteen years.

At the beginning of December people can come to the York fairgrounds or go online and pick out and pay for trees, which are then sent to U.S. military bases around the country and overseas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gerrit Strathmeyer, president of Strathmeyer Christmas Trees said, “You’ll see the thank yous that the troops have sent where they basically say it’s like bringing a piece of home once they smell that real Christmas tree, and it brings back memories of being at home with mom and dad and friends, family and then celebrating Christmas.”

The company president says he wants to get 200 trees from the York Fairgrounds lot out to the troops.