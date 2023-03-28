YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers in York County discovered a pick-up truck hanging off the side of a bridge early Tuesday morning.

According to the York County Regional Police Department, at around 4:48 a.m. on March 28 police were dispatched to the 500 block of Wago Road in East Manchester Township for a vehicle that crashed into a bridge.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival. Wago Road is to be closed between Board Road and Gravel Hill Road for an indefinite period of time due to bridge damage.

York County Regional Police are currently investigating the crash.