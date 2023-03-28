YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A pickup truck in York County struck an apartment building after colliding with another vehicle, causing damage to the structure and injuring the occupant of the apartment.

According to the York County Regional Police Department, on March 27 at 10:18 p.m. police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident that took place in the area of Lombard Road and Apple Valley Drive in York Township.

Police say that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound and lost control on the wet roadway. As a result of this, the pickup truck struck another sedan.

Following the impact, the pickup truck traveled off the roadway and struck a nearby apartment building. The collision caused damage to the structure, as well as injuries to an occupant of the apartment. The occupant was transported to the hospital.

York County Regional Police are currently investigating the accident.