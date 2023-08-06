MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters in York County were on the scene of a rowhome fire that took place on Sunday, Aug. 6.

According to York Area United Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Daniel Hoff, the fire took place in the 3400 block of North George Street. Fire units and mutual aid units were still at the scene for a few hours after the fire occurred.

Hoff stated that there are no injuries as a result of the fire. He also stated that the investigation into the fire is underway.

Hoff stated that three families have been displaced. The American Red Cross was on the scene to help assist those residents, according to the fire department.