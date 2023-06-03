CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after Carrol Township Police Department received complaints regarding a pony not being cared for.

An officer who coordinated with the Humane Department was sent to the residence on Nov. 21, where they found a pony lying down and unwilling to move.

According to the Humane officer, the pony needed immediate medical attention.

A search warrant was obtained on Nov. 23, 2022, and was served at the residence where officers met with Claudia and Eric Witmer.

According to the Humane officer, the pony needed a veterinarian for medical treatment due to the animal showing signs and symptoms of pain and distress with permanent bone damage.

The pony was sent to a facility for evaluation and treatment.

According to the Carroll Township Police Department, an interview was conducted with Eric and Claudia Witmer where it was learned that the pony’s hoofs haven’t been trimmed since the spring of 2020.

Claudia and Eric Witmer were both charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of an animal.