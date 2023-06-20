YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are confirmed dead after an early morning fire in York county on Tuesday, June 20.

According to Ted Czech of York County Emergency Management, crews were dispatched around 5:09 a.m. to a fire in the 300 block of West North Street in York City with multiple entrapments. Czech said that the three-story duplex fire quickly became a two-alarm fire.

The York County Coroner confirms with abc27 that two people have died due to the fire. abc27 confirms that the Red Cross is on the scene of the fire.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire at this time.