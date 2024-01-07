RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people sustained minor injuries after a crash took place in York County on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash took place a little before 4 p.m. in Red Lion.

State Police said that the driver of a Honda CRV was traveling south on S. Charles Street in the borough through the intersection which had a green light. That was when the driver of a Hyundai Sonata drove through a steady red light at the intersection.

This caused the Honda CRV to hit the passenger side of the Hyundai Sonata.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene by Silverback Towing.